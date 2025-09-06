EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Commit Joey Caudill Talks Visit Plans
The Michigan State Spartans have multiple commits in the 2026 class, including the tight end commit. That commit is by Joey Caudill. Caudill is one of the more popular names in the class simply due to the timeline of his commitment, as he was one of the fastest commits in the 2026 class when it comes to timeline-wise, as he is one of the earliest names to announce.
He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail the commitment he has.
"It’s been amazing. Super blessed to be in the position I am and to be a Spartan," said the talented prospect when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his current commitment standpoint at this time.
The Michigan State commit has been able to talk with multiple coaches frequently. Here is what he had to say about which coaches he speaks with the most at this time.
"Definitely Coach Wozniak and Grundy. They’ve been great. Talking a lot about the season and just touching base."
The talented prospect is set to visit the Michigan State program on Saturday, as he is set to visit them for their home game against the Boston College Eagles.
This will be a huge one to watch as this could be a very impressive win for the Michigan State Spartans in their football team however, this could also be a devastating loss as this will be one of the closer games of the weekend when it comes to conference play as they truly have a chance to do exactly what they hope to in this game, which is win the game and the talented prospect will be there to witness it in person which is huge and very encouraging for the staff who wants to keep him committed long-term.
"I will be at the Boston College game this Saturday!"
The talented prospect has been recruited by many different programs; however, he has determined whether or not he will pay any attention to these programs, as they made some attempts during the off-season.
"A couple made some attempts earlier on in the summer. Mostly BIG Ten and SEC. I explained very quickly, though, that I had zero interest and was locked in with Michigan State."
Will the talented commit be visiting any other programs other than the Spartans, or will he be visiting other places? He detailed more with the Michigan State Spartans On SI in the conversation.
"I’ll only be in East Lansing! Go Green!"
