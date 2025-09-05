EXCLUSIVE: Spartan Commit Brayden Thomas Reveals Two Visits
The Michigan State Spartans have been able to land multiple different commits in the 2026 class, with 22 in the cycle thus far. This includes some prospects that they were able to flip from their original commitments.
One of the 22 Michigan State commits is Brayden Thomas. Thomas is a safety prospect from the state of Ohio, where he plays for St. Edward High School and is one of the better players from that state. He was originally committed to the Iowa State Cyclones before flipping to the Michigan State program following an official visit on the weekend of May 30.
Thomas recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his current commitment standpoint and reveal his future gameday visits.
Brayden Thomas Details the Latest in his Michigan State Commitment
"It's been great," Thomas said. "I’m still very happy with my decision, and I’ve put my main focus on winning a state championship."
Thomas will be one of the many visitors for one of the Spartans' most important games of the season and is also set to visit more than once during the season, as the former Iowa State commit turned Michigan State commit has locked in two gameday visits with the Spartans.
"I will be visiting this weekend and the Michigan game," Thomas said.
The Spartans host Boston College on Saturday and will host the Wolverines on Oct. 25.
There are multiple schools that aren't ready to give up on Thomas, but the prospect is still all in on the Spartans.
"A couple of Big Ten schools have reached out to me constantly so far this season," he said. "I don’t want to name them, but I am still 100 percent locked in with Michigan State."
Will Thomas be visiting any other schools, or will he only visit the Spartans from here on out?
"I will only visit Michigan State."
Both the Boston College and Michigan matchups will be huge games for Michigan State. Kickoff for its game against the Eagles is set for 7:36 p.m. on Saturday.
