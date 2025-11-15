Final Predictions for Michigan State's Game vs. Penn State
It's prediction time! Michigan State (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) is hosting Penn State (3-6, 0-6) for Senior Night in East Lansing. Someone has to get their first conference win and the Land Grant Trophy during this one.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, I break this matchup down and predict the final score. A full video of the episode can be viewed below.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
If you also just want to know what score I predicted --- which will assuredly be 100% correct --- it was as follows:
Final Prediction: Penn State 28, Michigan State 24
Additionally, a partial transcript of head coach Jonathan Smith's Monday press conference has been provided below.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: OK, it felt like it was a productive bye week. A couple of practices, emphasizing some things and getting ready for Penn State. At the same time, taking some blows off the body and a little time away.
Some recruiting on the weekend. We did go yesterday. Pretty good.
That's a little bit different than maybe a normal Sunday because of the bye week. Now we're into a normal week, where we're going tomorrow.
I give some credit to these guys in regards to, I thought they practiced with enthusiastic energy. Sometimes that's created because everybody's getting reps during the bye and some of the younger guys are going to continue to grow, get turns. That was good.
This Saturday we will recognize our seniors because it is the last time they're going to run out in Spartan Stadium. And so having that take place I think adds emphasis to the preparation to the group, what they send these guys out on the right note. But we will be celebrating those guys this Saturday before the game.
Quick, again, as we look back on the last time we lined up against Minnesota. You know, first half, Alessio [Milivojevic], obviously, the sacks caught up to us. A couple of them, schematically, we didn't recognize or have the correct adjustment. But ultimately, we lost a one-on-one, someone there.
I do think the halftime adjustments offensively were sound, solid. [Rodney] Bullard making a play early in the half, gave us some momentum back.
Overall, I thought Alessio played tough, stood in there, made a few throws under duress. But there were still some things to clean up. We got a better job in the red zone a couple of times down there.
