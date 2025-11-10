MSU's Jonathan Smith Talks Penn State, Addresses QB Situation
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State is in the final stretch of football season, as the Spartans are coming off their final bye week and will host Penn State this Saturday on Senior Night.
Both MSU and the Nittany Lions started 3-0 against non-conference opponents, but both teams have lost each of their first six Big Ten games. Penn State fired its head coach, James Franklin, after the third of those losses. Terry Smith is now the interim HC in Happy Valley, with losses coming at No. 20 Iowa, at No. 1 Ohio State, and at home to No. 2 Indiana.
This matchup features two of the three teams in the conference without a Big Ten win, the other being Purdue. Someone has to win this one.
On Monday, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith discussed the upcoming game, what the team did over the bye week, and provided an update on the quarterback situation. A full video of his press conference is below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Smith's presser can be read below.
Transcript
SMITH: OK, it felt like it was a productive bye week. A couple of practices, emphasizing some things and getting ready for Penn State. At the same time, taking some blows off the body and a little time away.
Some recruiting on the weekend. We did go yesterday. Pretty good.
That's a little bit different than maybe a normal Sunday because of the bye week. Now we're into a normal week, where we're going tomorrow.
I give some credit to these guys in regards to, I thought they practiced with enthusiastic energy. Sometimes that's created because everybody's getting reps during the bye and some of the younger guys are going to continue to grow, get turns. That was good.
This Saturday, we will recognize our seniors because it is the last time they're going to run out in Spartan Stadium. And so having that take place, I think adds emphasis to the preparation to the group, what they send these guys out on the right note. But we will be celebrating those guys this Saturday before the game.
Quick, again, as we look back on the last time we lined up against Minnesota. You know, first half, Alessio [Milivojevic], obviously, the sacks caught up to us. A couple of them, schematically, we didn't recognize or have the correct adjustment. But ultimately, we lost a one-on-one, someone there.
I do think the halftime adjustments offensively were sound, solid. [Rodney] Bullard making a play early in the half, gave us some momentum back.
Overall, I thought Alessio played tough, stood in there, made a few throws under duress. But there were still some things to clean up. We got a better job in the red zone a couple of times down there.
