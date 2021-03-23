2022 Three-Star Safety Malik Spencer Commits to Michigan State

2022 three-star safety out of Georgia Malik Spencer committed to Michigan State on Monday afternoon.

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker and Michigan State added another player to its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Malik Spencer out of Georgia committed to the Spartans Monday afternoon. He held offers from USC, Miami, Indiana, Michigan, and Auburn but chose MSU.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defensive back is listed as the No. 33 safety in his respective class and a top-50 prospect in his home state.

After Mike Tressel left for Cincinnati, Travares Tillman was promoted to cornerbacks coach in January, and being a Georgia native himself, he has significant recruiting ties there.

Michigan State has five players committed to its next recruiting class in three-star athlete Tyrell Henry, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, three-star guard Gavin Broscious, three-star guard Kristian Phillips, and Spencer.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun

Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

