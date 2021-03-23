2022 Three-Star Safety Malik Spencer Commits to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker and Michigan State added another player to its 2022 recruiting class.
Three-star safety Malik Spencer out of Georgia committed to the Spartans Monday afternoon. He held offers from USC, Miami, Indiana, Michigan, and Auburn but chose MSU.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defensive back is listed as the No. 33 safety in his respective class and a top-50 prospect in his home state.
After Mike Tressel left for Cincinnati, Travares Tillman was promoted to cornerbacks coach in January, and being a Georgia native himself, he has significant recruiting ties there.
Michigan State has five players committed to its next recruiting class in three-star athlete Tyrell Henry, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, three-star guard Gavin Broscious, three-star guard Kristian Phillips, and Spencer.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
