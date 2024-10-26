3 Keys For a Spartans Win over Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) have multiple points of emphasis that must be completed this weekend when they battle in-state rival and defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (4-3).
The Wolverines are looking to get right after back-to-back conference losses and the Spartans are riding high off a Homecoming win over Iowa, looking to keep the momentum going. If the Spartans want to leave "The Big House" with a statement road win, they must accomplish three simple keys.
Chiles: Zero Turnovers
Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles has been turnover-prone all season long. He ranks fourth-highest in all FBS for interceptions thrown this season (9), fumbling four times and losing three of those.
He has shown improvement of late, taking care of the football better but still is having trouble avoiding interceptions. Chiles threw seven picks in his first four games and has tossed just two in the past three contests.
The Wolverines have the fifth-worst pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 234.1 yards per game through the air. They did hold Illinois to just 80 passing yards last week, but the Spartans possess a much more skilled air attack.
If Chiles is able to find his receivers in space, deliver accurate throws, and avoid throwing into double and triple coverage, the Spartans should be able to dogwalk the Wolverine pass defense for most of the game.
Zero turnovers from Chiles will equal zero short fields for the Wolverines and that's one of the only ways they can score.
Spartans Defense: 4-Plus Sacks
Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle was sacked five times last Saturday, the most their offensive line has allowed in one game all season. Tuttle threw for 208 yards in their loss to the Fighting Illini but could not find the end zone and threw an interception.
The Spartans' pass rush has been stellar this year, earning 17 sacks for a loss of 105 total yards, split between 10 different defenders. Senior linebacker Jordan Turner and senior defensive end Khris Bogle lead the way with three sacks each.
This group will be hungry to feast on whoever plays quarterback for the Maize and Blue as the Wolverines have yet to name a starter for this rivalry match.
From what was shown last Saturday, the Wolverines struggled heavily to stop the rush from the Iliini and will likely have similar issues this week. If the Spartan rush can get home at least four times, they will force the Wolverines to stay one-dimensional and predominantly run the football.
Passing Game: Foster Jr. & Marsh Combined 150-Plus Yards
The biggest weapon for the Spartan offense is their passing game and it runs through the veins of senior Montorie Foster Jr. and freshman Nick Marsh. The pair both had over 100 receiving yards last week against the Hawkeyes and will take advantage of a lesser pass defense this week.
Batman and Robin, in a sense, pointing to the veteran leadership and experience that Foster provides, while Marsh shines as the upcoming star who is fresh to the program. Both work well in tandem and have been the top two targets for Chiles all season.
There is a gigantic X factor for the Wolverines that may not be fully healthy for Saturday night. Junior cornerback and future first-round pick Will Johnson is battling a toe injury that kept him out for the majority of last week's game and has carried into this week's preparation.
If Johnson does not play, look for grad transfer Aamir Hall to take his place for a second straight week. Hall was called for multiple defensive holding penalties last week and was completely outmatched on several pass plays.
The rest of the Wolverines' defensive secondary will rely on freshmen defensive backs Mason Curtis and Jo'Ziah Edmond, who made their debut on defense last week. Johnson's health is going to tell a lot about how the Spartans will distribute their targets.
Foster and Marsh will look to pick apart the two freshmen who will be at a major disadvantage in just their second game on defense. Not to mention, it is a rivalry game and the Wolverines will be in jeopardy of falling to .500 and losing an identity as a program.
If the Spartans are able to execute in all three facets and take advantage of several of the Wolverines' weaknesses, the Green and White will hoist the Paul Bunyan Trophy inside Michigan Stadium for the first time since 2020.
