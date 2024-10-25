How MSU's Aidan Chiles Is Silencing Critics
In December, the prospect of Aidan Chiles joining Jonathan Smith at Michigan State brought more hype than any other quarterback's arrival in recent Spartans history. A dual threat who could make plays with his legs or through an NFL-level ball with a cannon arm.
It was what the Spartans needed desperately after the last run of starting quarterbacks. Chiles was the presumptive starter throughout the spring and he even had odds to win the Heisman Trophy, all without playing a single snap in the green and white.
In the season opener against Florida Atlantic, he had a shaky performance. His deep ball was awe-inspiring -- but he couldn't dial it in. He was 10 of 24 with two interceptions and 112 yards. Chiles was stricken with grief over the performance.
"It was self-inflicted, my fault, I take full responsibility," Chiles said after the game. "I'm sorry if I sound rude, or like attitude. I actually apologize. I'm a little angry at myself."
The frustrations weren't only on Chiles' part. Over the next games, the turnovers continued. Sometimes at nauseam. But so did the flashes of pure brilliance. Immaculate throws, and when he carried the ball, he seemed to slow down time and slip through defenders with ease.
So smooth. But it was simultaneously ugly. Boston College was particularly bad -- three interceptions. Add on the fact that they came in crucial situations that could have turned the tide in a very close game.
Ohio State and Oregon weren't inspiring performances either. He fumbled in key red zone situations.
But this past week against Iowa, it seemed to click for Chiles. He only threw one interception. He took care of the ball. Chiles was in control, going 22 of 30 passing with a touchdown and a passer rating around an astounding 150. He had 50 rushing yards, too.
This was the Aidan Chiles that was expected, hoped for. Big arm, able to extend plays and get first downs himself. Several times he carried it on a designed run. He was just about untouchable.
It was his best performance of the season. What was more impressive was who he did it against. Iowa is the premier school in the Big Ten when it comes to defense. It singlehandedly carried them to two Big Ten title games in the last three seasons.
Phil Parker, former Michigan State All-Big Ten defensive back, has been at the helm of that Iowa defense for the past 13 seasons.
He has coached the secondary for 11 seasons, too. Safe to say he knows how to defend the pass. His defense led the nation in interceptions in 2021.
Parker is the premier defensive coordinator in the country, winning the coveted Broyles Award last season as the nation's best assistant coach, along with AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
The fact that Chiles bounced back from rough outings against Ohio State and Oregon, against a vaunted defense and defensive mind, is a great sign for the future of this program.
