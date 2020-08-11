Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

McLain Moberg

Four-star running back Audric Estime listed the Spartans among his top-6 schools Sunday afternoon.

The other five universities included Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State have fallen short of a few recruits they heavily pursued, so landing Estime would be huge for MSU.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Estime is a top-10 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 18 overall running back for 2021.

He's also teammates with four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark who placed MSU in his top-6 towards the end of June. 

Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports both gave Crystal Ball predictions saying Estime will end up a Spartan (featuring VIP Scoops).

Dohn evaluated the 6-foot-1, 215-pound back saying he has a "Big body and muscular frame. Can easily play at 225 pounds once body matures. Strong and physical runner. Gets to hole quickly and accelerates through it. Downhill runner with cut-back ability. Good vision. Comfortable running between tackles. Does not go down easy on first contact. Falls forward. North-south runner and does not waste time dancing. Asset catching ball out of backfield. Needs to show elusiveness in the backfield. Has to run with lower pad level and work on stop-start ability. Adding hip flexibility will help with elusiveness. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football; however, the possibility of playing in the spring is still an option.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

A few Michigan State football players expressed their thoughts on the idea of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement.

McLain Moberg

Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and will make an official announcement Tuesday.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Target Jaden Akins Sets Commitment Date

The Spartans are in the running for another top recruit in the nation.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

The Big Ten and other Power 5 conferences might be getting closer to canceling/postponing fall sports.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

Having his MLB Debut on Opening Day, Anthony Misiewicz reflects back on his journey at Michigan State that led him to the Major Leagues.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

Michigan State Football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll.

McLain Moberg