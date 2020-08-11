4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

Four-star running back Audric Estime listed the Spartans among his top-6 schools Sunday afternoon.

The other five universities included Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State have fallen short of a few recruits they heavily pursued, so landing Estime would be huge for MSU.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Estime is a top-10 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 18 overall running back for 2021.

He's also teammates with four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark who placed MSU in his top-6 towards the end of June.

Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports both gave Crystal Ball predictions saying Estime will end up a Spartan (featuring VIP Scoops).

Dohn evaluated the 6-foot-1, 215-pound back saying he has a "Big body and muscular frame. Can easily play at 225 pounds once body matures. Strong and physical runner. Gets to hole quickly and accelerates through it. Downhill runner with cut-back ability. Good vision. Comfortable running between tackles. Does not go down easy on first contact. Falls forward. North-south runner and does not waste time dancing. Asset catching ball out of backfield. Needs to show elusiveness in the backfield. Has to run with lower pad level and work on stop-start ability. Adding hip flexibility will help with elusiveness. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

