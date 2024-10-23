5 Key Spartans Have Plenty of Experience Playing Wolverines
One of the biggest games and weeks of the season is upon the Michigan State Spartans as they prepare for the battle for Michigan as they head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
With such a big game with so much excitement and energy already starting to boom as the week has begun, the Spartans will look to build off their victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes and take that momentum to wash out the taste that was last season’s result of a 49-0 loss to the eventual national champions.
Last year's score was the past, there are many players on last year's Spartans team getting ready for vengeance, but there are four individuals who have more than just 2023 experience to take into The Big House come game time.
Cal Haladay, Charles Brantley, Angelo Grose, Montorie Foster Jr. and Maverick Hansen have all been deeply invested in this program and were part of the last Spartan team to beat Michigan back in 2021, one of the best Michigan State victories in the rivalry in recent memory.
Haladay has combined for 26 career tackles against the Wolverines. 12 of those coming back in the 2022 game where the Spartans lost 7-29.
Grose has had plenty of experience running around and covering high-powered Wolverine offenses as he has racked up 11 tackles in his three games.
Charles Brantley has assisted Grose in coverage, as he has seven tackles in the two games he has seen action in. Of course, one of the biggest games of Brantley's career came in that 2021 win over Michigan when he made the game-sealing interception as a freshman.
Foster hasn't produced much in this rivalry, but based on how he's played as of late, we could be in store for a big outing from the veteran in what will be his final game against the Wolverines.
Hansen has played the Wolverines three times but has been part of the rivalry since 2019. He knows it as well as anyone.
This game means a lot for alumni of the schools, residents in the state and current players on the team. It may mean a bit more for the four players who have seen the highs and lows of this rivalry. This fantastic group of four hopes to get back on track and help the team establish a win like they did back in 2021.
