5 MSU Players Who Need to Show Up Against Michigan
The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us.
The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will clash in their yearly matchup on Saturday, a tale of two teams with the same records (4-3, 2-2 in conference play) but different circumstances.
The Spartans are on a high, fresh off a commanding victory over a formidable (if a bit flawed) Iowa Hawkeyes team. Quarterback Aidan Chiles was able to put it together, the ground game was clicking, Nick Marsh was Nick Marsh, and the defense held strong.
Michigan, meanwhile, just fell further with a loss to a strong Illinois team. The Wolverines have been hindered by an anemic offense this season and the catalyst might be a quarterback carousel that has held no answers.
This Spartans team wants revenge for last season's 49-0 embarrassment at Spartan Stadium, but this is a rivalry nonetheless. It will be a physical, smash-mouth game.
Who are the five players Michigan State needs to perform the most?
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
Lynch-Adams had his best performance of the season against the Hawkeyes, rushing for 86 yards on 15 attempts. He is the epitome of this regime's prototypical running back -- he is shifty, quick, and he runs angry.
The first tacklers to Lynch-Adams are either going to get shook or shrugged off. The offensive line was nothing short of dominant against the Wolverines, but Lynch-Adams' ability in the second level of the defense is game-changing.
The Spartans will want to control the clock against the Wolverines, and to do that they will need a big day from their best running back.
Nick Marsh
The true freshman is simply the biggest game-breaker on the team. He can burn you deep or he can make magic once he has the ball in his hands. Not complicated.
Last week, against a very good Iowa defense, Marsh had eight catches for 113 yards and he picked up his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this season. How he fares against the best cornerback in the country, Michigan's Will Johnson, will be very telling.
Marsh has good complimentary receivers in Montorie Foster Jr. and Jaron Glover, so at the very least, expect him to give them open looks. If he doesn't receive the proper attention, Marsh changes the game with a single play.
Jordan Turner
The Spartans' best linebacker has been arguably their biggest transfer portal gem outside of their quarterback. Turner has elite downhill instincts to go with sideline-to-sideline range.
He is athletic and comfortable in coverage -- perfectly tailored for success in Joe Rossi's defense.
Turner seems to always come up with big defensive plays, whether that be punching a ball out, getting an important sack or tackle for loss, or even a needed interception. The Wolverines will likely through everything they have at this defense. Turner will need to put some work in.
Aidan Chiles
Yes, this one is obvious. Simply put, Chiles needs to continue to improve and build on a stellar showing against a tough Iowa defense. He will have to face the best defensive lineman and cornerback in the country. And an experienced defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale.
Ball control and clock management will be imperative in this one. The Spartans need Chiles to be at his best in order to bring Paul Bunyan home to East Lansing.
Jack Velling
Marsh, Foster, and Glover will receive a lot of attention from that Wolverine secondary. Velling has had his moments this season, but he has largely underperformed based on the high expectations he brought with him from Corvallis.
Big play underneath from Velling could be huge, as he poses a mismatch for most of the defenders who would be assigned to him. Look to Velling in to get critical first downs.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.