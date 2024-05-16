A Look at the NFL Talent Produced by Jonathan Smith and Company
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is perfect for the Spartans. Smith has produced a handful of players in the NFL and hopefully can do the same for Michigan State.
Some of the more notable names Smith helped get to the NFL are Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and recent first-round draft pick offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga of the New Orleans Saints.
Smith knows how to turn college athletes into NFL-ready stars, and he proved it already at Oregon State. He was able to do so well because of his mix of old-school hard work, tailored coaching, and a big dose of team spirit.
Smith isn't just about yelling at players and hoping for the best. He gets down to business, figuring out what each guy on his team is good at and what they need to work on. It's like he's got this knack that turns average players into gridiron heroes.
Smith isn't all football either; his players feel a connection to him, and they can talk to him anywhere, any time.
At Oregon State, Smith built a culture where everyone had each other's backs. It wasn't just about winning games; it was about pushing each other to be the best they could be, on and off the field. Players bought into his vision because they could see the results -- guys getting faster, stronger and smarter about the game.
Smith is taking his playbook to Michigan State, and you better believe Spartan fans are excited. With his eye for spotting talent and his reputation for turning underdogs into champions, there's no telling how far he can take the team.
With Michigan State, Smith's going to keep doing what he does best: finding diamonds in the rough and forming them up until they are good enough to compete at the next level. He will bring in top recruits who want to be part of something special, and he will mold them into the next generation of NFL stars.
Smith proved himself once by transforming a struggling program into something good -- he can just as easily do it again.
