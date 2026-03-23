Elite MSU Target Gash Records Insane 40-Yard Dash Time

One of Michigan State football's top recruiting targets is fast. Like, really fast.

On Saturday at the Adidas Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase, four-star prospect Gideon Gash ran a 40-yard dash in only 4.35 seconds. That means if Gash competed in this year's NFL Combine (someone finishing his junior year of high school), he would have finished in a tie for 11th among all times in the event.

Speed demon. Gideon Gash 4.35 40-yard dash at the adidas Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase. pic.twitter.com/wCbl05Qxfl — adidas POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) March 21, 2026

Family Ties Help MSU

Gash, who attends Detroit Catholic Central, has used that speed to become a bona fide blue-chip recruit. He's ranked 97th in the class of 2027 on the Rivals Industry Ranking, ranking third among prospects from Michigan. Gash is also third among prospects classified as "athletes," which are guys who are commonly being recruited to play different positions at different schools.

MSU has a bit of an upper hand in Gash's recruitment for two reasons: two of his brothers. Caleb Gash is entering his redshirt junior season as a defensive back on the Spartans, and Samson Gash will be a true freshman after signing on as a four-star wide receiver.

More on Gash, MSU Recruitment

Detroit Catholic Central (11) Gideon Gash stretches out on a ball thrown too high for him as East Kentwood (11) Stephan Jones defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood et Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only did Gash set a Polynesian Bowl record with his 40-yard dash time, but he was also named as the event's MVP. That earned him an official invitation to play in the actual Polynesian Bowl, one of the top high school all-star games.

As of now, Michigan State seems to envision Gash as someone who could play on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is listed as Gash's primary recruiter on 247Sports at the moment. That speed opens up so many options, though. Standing at 6-foot-4, as well, Gash could easily succeed as a wide receiver, a cornerback, or a safety.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting experts say that MSU has the inside track, too. The Spartans have a pair of crystal balls on 247Sports, and they have three more predictions in their favor on Rivals. No other programs have any crystal balls or predictions on either site.

There's a long way to go before the finish line is reached, though. That 40-yard dash time is only going to increase Gash's national profile, and he already has other offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Tech, Alabama, Indiana, and several other Power Four schools.

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

What keeps Michigan State in a good spot is the simple fact that other schools cannot sell Gash on the idea of staying close to home and playing with two brothers.