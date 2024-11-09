A Look Back on MSU's Outback Bowl Victory vs. Georgia
One of the brightest moments in Michigan State Spartans history is the Kirk Cousins era.
The current Atlanta Falcons quarterback is one of the greatest Spartans of all time on and off the field. He is an excellent player and a great leader.
It is almost inexplicable how, as a starter at Michigan State, he could not win a bowl game until his final attempt.
The Spartans defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 2, 2012, in the Outback Bowl, 33-30 in overtime. It was a thrilling game that seemed like it would never end.
Let’s throw it back to that game and recap how Michigan State sent Cousins and their senior class out with a bowl victory.
The game started on the wrong note for the Spartans. Cousins threw a pass into their own end zone for Keshawn Martin, who Brandon Boykin immediately blew up for a safety. Immediately, the Spartans faced a deficit and started having painful flashbacks to their thrashing by Alabama in the previous year’s bowl game.
Aaron Murray hit Tavarres King on a long touchdown a few drives later to make it 9-0. Then, Boykin caught a punt deep into his own territory, found a gap, and ran past every Spartan on the field.
Michigan State went into the half down 16-0.
It seemed like Cousins would not win a bowl game in his time as a Spartan.
Then, Darqueze Dennard picked off Murray to start the second half. Cousins handed off to Le’Veon Bell, who bounced to the right and scored to cut the deficit. Cousins found tight end Brian Linthicum alone in the end zone for a two-point conversion.
14-8.
Before the Bulldogs’ drive could get started, Murray threw another pick to Dennard. This time, he ran it back into the end zone. The score was then 16-14.
Michigan State had all the momentum.
On the next Spartan drive, Cousins was picked off. A Georgia field goal pushed the Bulldogs lead to five.
Michigan State had to get the ball moving on their next drive. Instead of putting the ball in harm’s way, the Spartans decided to throw short. Linthicum cashed in on that, running freely to the 10-yard line.
Cousins then threw a dime into the end zone for Keith Nichol, who brought it down for a touchdown. A Martin 2-point conversion failed, but the Spartans had a one-point lead.
The versatile Brandon Boykin caught a wide-open touchdown over the middle to spin the lead back to Georgia. It was late in the fourth quarter, and the Spartans faced a touchdown deficit.
John Jenkins picked off a Cousins pass off a ricochet. It looked like the game was over for the Spartans. A quick three-and-out gave Michigan State the ball back, giving Cousins a chance to redeem himself.
Bell punched in a touchdown with 19 seconds left, and the game was tied.
Overtime.
However, Cousins threw another interception on the Spartans’ first possession. But Georgia missed the game-winning field goal in the first overtime, then nailing a kick in the second.
Dan Conroy nailed a kick to tie the game at 30.
Triple overtime.
The Spartans moved the ball down to the 10-yard line, eventually setting up for the go-ahead field goal.
William Gholston, who would become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, sacked Murray on third down, setting up Blair Walsh to tie the game with a 47-yarder.
Was this thing going to a fourth overtime?
Nope.
Anthony White blocked Walsh’s kick. Game over.
Michigan State 33, Georgia 30.
Kirk Cousins and the Spartan seniors emerged victorious.
This began a run of three straight bowl victories for Mark Dantonio’s squad.
A great run of Spartan football was underway.
