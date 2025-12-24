Why Hall, Bullough Will Mutually Benefit from MSU Star's Return

Michigan State continues to get good news on the football field.

On Tuesday afternoon, star linebacker Jordan Hall announced on social media that he plans to return to the Spartans for his senior season.

This is a welcome sight for Spartan fans and the new coaching staff, as Hall has shown he is willing to work through tough situations and won’t leave for a better program, despite having the talent to play there.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One could argue Hall was MSU’s best player on either side of the ball last season. He had a career-best campaign, totaling 88 tackles, four and a half for loss, three forced fumbles, a pass defended, two and a half sacks, and an interception.

It is not surprising that Hall is back in East Lansing, but it’s something to celebrate. He has been a bright spot through a few dark seasons.

MSU got good news a few weeks ago on the defensive side of the ball when it was announced that former Spartan star Max Bullough would return as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Oct 12, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) looks over Indiana Hoosiers offense during the second half in a game at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Fans clamored for Bullough’s return throughout the 2025 losing streak, hoping he would return to coach a team that needed to be reminded of Spartan culture.

Now that Bullough is in a prominent coaching role and Hall is back as the team’s middle linebacker, it’s hard not to imagine that pairing being a match made in heaven.

Max Bullough & Jordan Hall

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall's skill set is similar to Bullough’s when he played. He is a tough-nosed downhill linebacker who seeks contact and always makes plays around the football.

That’s how Bullough became a star for the Spartans, leading one of the best defenses in college football history in 2013 and eventually making his way to the NFL. He hopes to put Hall on that same path.

Both Hall and Bullough are intelligent football minds, and they should quickly enjoy picking each other’s brains when they get into film sessions together. Bullough’s teachings will make Hall a better football player, and Hall's ascent will make Bullough a better coach.



Sep 7, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) prepares for the snap of the ball during the 2nd half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the South Florida Bulls at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 21-6. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images



MSU has needed help on the defensive side of the ball in the last few seasons, and it may finally come in the form of this coaching staff, headlined by Bullough and Pat Fitzgerald.

Hall will be at the forefront of it all, and he hopes his final season of eligibility will be his best. Bullough can help him get there, and the two should be an excellent pairing.

