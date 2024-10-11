A Remedy for Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles' Turnover Woes
Michigan State is on its bye week after losing its third consecutive game.
After starting the season strong, the Spartans lost a close battle with Boston Collee. It was a game the Spartans likely would have won had they not been without their top wide receiver, as they nearly won it even while playing shorthanded.
Over the first six weeks of the season, Michigan State has one of the highest turnover rates in the country. Most of the Spartans’ turnover issues have come from quarterback Aidan Chiles. He has eight interceptions compared to five touchdowns this season. Chiles has been sacked 13 times in the first six games of the season, which has likely played an indirect role in Chiles’ turnover issues.
Still, the Spartans hope to have a productive season, but they will not be able to if Chiles continues to struggle with turnovers. The young quarterback has shown much potential, but giving the ball to the opposing team is never a recipe for success. Michigan State has turned the ball over multiple times in nearly every game this season.
Coach Jonathan Smith must find a way to decrease Chiles’ turnovers after the Spartans return from their bye week.
No matter how well they played, Michigan State was unlikely to beat Ohio State and Oregon. However, Michigan State’s loss to Boston College could have been a Spartans victory if not for the turnover by their offense. If not for turnovers, Michigan State would be at least 4-2 on the season and likely would have had better games against Ohio State and Oregon.
Michigan State obviously has to throw the ball. However, Chiles has struggled at times this season. An idea for the Spartans would be to allow Chiles to use his legs more often or even draw up specific plays to use his athleticism in space. The Spartans already have a talented rushing attack with running backs Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
They would be wise to add a healthy dose of runs by Chiles moving forward. Doing so significantly decreases the chances he will turn the ball over and could even help improve his passing as teams will have to defend the possibility of him rushing more often. It may not sound like a good idea, but Chiles is the team's third-leading rusher. Letting him run the ball more should be considered over the bye week.
