Analysis of MSU's Late Portal Addition of DL Aidan Boehle

Michigan State wasn't done adding players to the team for 2026.

The Spartans landed the commitment of Harding defensive line transfer Aidan Boehle on Thursday night. Boehle actually played at Division II Winona State last season and announced his decision to transfer to MSU on social media.

Basics on Boehle

Boehle visited Michigan State earlier this month on a visit, so the commitment isn't exactly unexpected. He had interest from other Division I schools after re-entering the transfer portal in May, but MSU seemed to be the only FBS team that sent an offer Boehle's way.

Next season is going to be Boehle's redshirt junior season, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining. All three falls in his career to this point were at Winona State. He transferred to D-II powerhouse Harding earlier this offseason, but a head coaching change there that happened after Boehle committed there seems to have caused him to enter the transfer portal once again.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Boehle appeared in eight games last season during what was his first season in college where he got some real playing time. He recorded just five total tackles, but that came with 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The addition of Boehle to MSU's 2026 roster brings the Spartans' overall transfer portal total to 32 this offseason. He's just the second new face to commit from another school since January, joining Jackson State wide receiver transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. He committed to Michigan State the day of the final spring practice on April 18.

Needed DL Depth

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Something MSU really needed was another depth piece on the defensive line. Boehle isn't going to be asked to start or really even see significant snaps this season. Still, Michigan State needed more depth there.

Standing at about 6'6" and 255 pounds, Boehle probably projects to be more of an EDGE or defensive end for the Spartans. Boehle has some decent athleticism for somebody his size, but he probably doesn't have enough weight to be able to throw weight around at defensive tackle in the Big Ten.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State does have a serious need at defensive tackle, though. Potentially putting somebody in at defensive tackle at well below 300 pounds might be tough, but the Spartans are probably thinner there than they are at defensive end.

Rush end is another possibility. Boehle is athletic enough to pull off the position, and he would be nice to have on the edge of the defensive line on more run-heavy downs.

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI