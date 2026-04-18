MSU Football Makes Late Wide Receiver Addition from Portal

Michigan State football has dipped back into the transfer portal immediately after the conclusion of spring ball.

On Saturday, hours after the Spartans' " Spring Showcase ," MSU picked up a portal commitment from Jackson State wide receiver transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. , who visited Michigan State this weekend. Gardner announced his decision to transfer to MSU on social media on Saturday evening.

Jackson State's wide receiver Jameel Gardner, Jr., (7) runs the ball during the game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season at JSU , Gardner recorded 32 catches for 483 yards (third on the team) and two touchdowns, with one catch going for 83 yards. Gardner also spent time in the past at Kent State, where he was teammates with Chrishon McCray , who is now the Spartans' top receiver.

This ends up being the 31st transfer portal pickup of the offseason for Michigan State, as well as the third wideout. MSU and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins also went out and got Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Notre Dame transfer KK Smith.

Why MSU Added a Receiver Late

There is definitely a bit of a need for a veteran presence in the Spartans' receiver room. Moore was a non-factor in Michigan State's scrimmage on Saturday, not recording a catch, and Smith didn't participate, appearing to be hurt and in street clothes.

Both Moore and Smith were also backups at their previous institutions. Since McCray is a slot receiver, that means the options at X and Z out wide are pretty thin at the moment. Gardner will be out wide towards the sideline, so this helps at least give MSU another option in the receiver room, especially with the status of Rodney Bullard Jr.'s NCAA waiver still pending (that feels like one of the main reasons).

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are still some other options who will compete for playing time alongside Gardner. Bryson Williams has been making noise this spring, making one nice catch and move on Saturday. Incoming four-star Samson Gash, who isn't an early enrollee, should join the team in the summer and has some blazing speed that makes him a candidate to play immediately.

Michigan State has had a lot to replace at receiver this offseason. Both of MSU's starting receivers out wide, Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly, left the program. Moore and Smith being the portal haul didn't replace those two guys' production very well, which is part of the reason the Spartans now need to call in help in April. We'll see how it looks in the fall, but the WR corps does feel like one of the main reasons for concern right now.

Jackson State's wide receiver Jameel Gardner, Jr., (7) runs the ball as Bethune Cookman's cornerback Devin Gunter (1) pursues him during the game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images