MSU Showing Interest in Division II Portal D-Lineman

Michigan State football still seems to be searching for some late help on the defensive line from the transfer portal.

The Spartans will be hosting Division II Harding transfer Aidan Boehle for a visit on Tuesday, June 2; he announced on Twitter/X . Boehle entered the portal in early May, late in the process. He'll be a redshirt junior this coming fall with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Background on Boehle

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Boehle actually spent last season at D-II Winona State. He transferred to Harding back in December, but went into the portal a second time "due to unforeseen circumstances." That's likely because Harding went through a head coaching change after Boehle committed to the program.

There has been Division I interest in Boehle since he re-entered the portal, but the offers posted on Boehle's Twitter/X page have all come from FCS programs: Presbyterian, San Diego, and Houston Christian. Going from that to MSU is a heck of a jump.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Boehle appeared in eight games while at Winona State last season. He made just five tackles, but that came with 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Boehle also forced a fumble this past season as well.

Coming out of Minnetonka, Minn., Boehle was a 2-star recruit in the class of 2023. He was ranked 2,678th overall in the class on the 247Sports Composite with listed offers from FCS programs Northern Iowa and Valparaiso. Boehle was once a wide receiver recruit, which might give him an edge over other lower-division prospects in terms of athletic ability.

DL Situation for MSU

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Boehle isn't the first player the Spartans have looked at to become a late defensive line addition. There were reports of an upcoming visit for Canadian DL Franklin Ibelo , but things have been quiet since. Ibelo's international status could easily cause some compliance or eligibility issues.

Regardless, depth is something Michigan State could use on its defensive line. Boehle is more so on the edge of the D-line and could be another player to add as a pass-rusher.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on during the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has the size at 6'6" and about 250 pounds to make it work. The question is whether he'd be a more traditional defensive end or one of the team's rush ends under position coach Andrew Bindelglass .

MSU is going to have to get to the quarterback more often next season. The Spartans finished 14th in the Big Ten with just 1.83 sacks per game in 2025.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI