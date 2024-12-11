BREAKING: Michigan State's 2025 Football Schedule Revealed
Michigan State's 2024 football season recently wrapped up, and the offseason is well underway.
The focus now is on the 2025 season, which will be the highly-anticipated second year of the Jonathan Smith regime at Michigan State.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its 2025 football schedule.
Here is Michigan State's football schedule for next season:
Aug. 30: Western Michigan (Home)
Sep. 6: Boston College (Home)
Sep. 13: Youngstown State (Home)
Sep. 20: USC (Away)
Oct. 4: Nebraska (Away)
Oct. 11: UCLA (Home)
Oct. 18: Indiana (Away)
Oct. 25: Michigan (Home)
Nov. 1: Minnesota (Away)
Nov. 15: Penn State (Home)
Nov. 22: Iowa (Away)
Nov. 29: Maryland (Home)
The Spartans will kick off the 2025 season with a matchup against Western Michigan, their first meeting with the Broncos since 2022 when they downed Western Michigan, 35-13.
Michigan State will then play the second of its home-and-home series with Boston College, a game in which the Spartans will be looking to avenge their narrow loss in Week 4 this past season.
Michigan State will conclude its early season homestand with a matchup with Youngstown State, its first since 2021.
The Spartans then face USC on the road for the first time since the Trojans joined the Big Ten. It will be their first meeting since the John Hancock Bowl in 1990 when Michigan State narrowly bested USC, 17-16.
Then Michigan State heads to Nebraska before returning home for a meeting with UCLA, which it hasn't faced since 1974.
Michigan State will then head back on the road looking to avenge its blowout loss to Indiana before coming back home to host Michigan in another revenge game.
The Spartans will go on the road again to face Minnesota before returning to Spartan Stadium to face Penn State, which dominated the Spartans in their last meeting at Ford Field in 2023.
Michigan State will conclude its season with back-to-back games against two of the three Big Ten teams it defeated this past season. The Spartans bested Maryland in come-from-behind fashion on the road in Week 2 and conquered Iowa at home on Homecoming Weekend in Week 8.
You can view the entire 2025 Big Ten football schedule here.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.