BREAKING: MSU Lands Transfer RB From Sacramento State
The Michigan State Spartans have landed a running back from the transfer portal.
Former Sacramento State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver announced on social media on Tuesday.
Tau-Tolliver had a solid junior season for the Hornets, getting named to the all-Big Sky honorable mention team. The 6-foot-1 running back rushed for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith was eager to find a running back as there was a hole left by the departures of leading rushers Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter.
The Spartans have a track record of finding hidden gems at the running back position in the portal, going back to 2021 when Kenneth Walker committed to Michigan State. Lynch-Adams and Carter also found their way to the Spartans through the portal.
Tau-Tolliver will bring a receiving flare with his game that the Spartans desperately missed last season. He set the program record at Sacramento State for receptions as a running back with 11 catches against Weber State.
Tau-Tolliver caught 38 passes out of the backfield for 317 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 2024.
This development will be a huge factor in the improvement of Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, who struggled to make the easy throw at times last season.
Last season, the Spartans' backfield was very boom-or-bust. While they did break some big runs, there were also too many negative rushes that stalled promising drives.
There is a high chance that Tau-Tolliver will be able to fix that issue for the Michigan State backfield in 2025.
For the first eight games of the 2024 season, Tau-Tolliver rushed for over 75 yards in all of them. His consistent production is evident and he could be the steady hand that the Spartans’ offense needs.
The Spartans have been very active in the transfer portal -- so far, Michigan State has earned commitments from two wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a defensive back and now, Tau-Toliver.
Michigan State might not be done at acquiring transfers at the running back position as much of the remaining Spartans backfield is inexperienced. Expect the Spartans to do all they can in improving the offensive side of the ball which was disappointing at times last season.
