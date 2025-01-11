BREAKING: MSU Looking Good For Top Transfer OL
The Michigan State Spartans hosted top FCS offensive tackle Conner Moore recently.
Now, it's looking like they could be landing the best available offensive tackle in the transfer portal. Per reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Montana State All-American OT Conner Moore is no longer expected to visit Ohio State, sources tell 247Sports."
Moore was in attendance for a Michigan State basketball game against Washington, and it is looking like the Spartans made a good impression on one of the portal's best players.
As previously reported, Moore entered the portal on Jan. 7, so the Spartans' turnaround on the top prospect is nothing less than impressive. He is one of the best available offensive linemen in the portal, per 247Sports, a four-star transfer prospect. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Montana State star is the No. 108 overall prospect available and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the portal.
The fact that Moore canceled a visit with Ohio State, who will be competing in the national championship game against Notre Dame, is huge. The Buckeyes are a premier program and their NIL collective is among the biggest in college football. They spent a king's ransom last offseason to secure the right roster for their national title aspirations.
Should they win against the Irish, and there's a very good chance that will be the outcome, it could likely enable them to spend such money again. And again.
The Spartans are looking to build a foothold in recruiting, but that also means transfer portal success, too. Landing Moore over the Buckeyes would be huge, nearly equivalent to the Spartans' flip of four-star running back Jace Clarizio from Alabama on early signing period.
Remember Smith's words.
""I think it shows we can compete at the highest level," Smith said on Wednesday. "A couple of these guys had some really high profile options, and we were able to them choose us, have them believe in us and so I think it shows a great direction of where we are heading. I'll say this a little bit, though -- we are going to make our own evaluation, too, we like guys whether they are highly sought after, but we also like guys that have great senior years and continue to work and fit us. So, we want to be able to compete at the highest level and trust deeply our own evaluation."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.