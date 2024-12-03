BREAKING: MSU Well-Represented in Big Ten Postseason Awards
The Big Ten revealed its 2024 postseason awards, and despite an unideal season for Michigan State, the Spartans certainly left their mark.
Michigan State had a total of six players receive All-Big Ten honors.
Here were those honorees:
K Jonathan Kim, Second Team by Coaches and Media
Kim had a stellar season, finishing second in the conference in made field goals and field goal percentage with 19 and .905, respectively. He missed just two field goals on 21 attempts.
Kim's most impressive game came in the Spartans' Homecoming win over Iowa when he set a school record with six made field goals, including one from 55 yards out.
P Ryan Eckley, Second Team by Coaches, Third Team by Media
Eckley finished second in the Big Ten in both 50-plus-yard punts (20) and punting average (47.9), which tied the fourth-longest in program history.
LB Jordan Turner, Honorable Mention by Coaches and Media
Turner was the leader of the Spartans' defense in his first season with Michigan State. He led the team with 66 tackles and 10.5 for losses, which ranked fourth among Big Ten linebackers.
He also finished the year with 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed.
CB Charles Brantley, Honorable Mention by Coaches and Media
Brantley led the Spartans in interceptions and pass break-ups with three and seven, respectively.
His most memorable play was in Michigan State's win over Prairie View A&M when he recorded a 100-yard pick-six, the longest defensive play in program history.
DL Khris Bogle, Honorable Mention by Media
Bogle led the team in sacks with four and finished second among all Spartans in tackles for loss with 7.5. He recorded a total of 37 tackles on the year.
OL Luke Newman, Honorable Mention by Coaches and Media
Newman started every game at left guard for the Spartans in what was his lone season with Michigan State, which made for 49 straight starts to end his collegiate career.
You can view all the Big Ten postseason awards here.
