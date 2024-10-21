BREAKING: Potential Times Announced for Michigan State-Indiana Game
Michigan State will not be playing under the lights against nationally-ranked Indiana in Week 10. Michigan State football announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon that kickoff will take place either at 12 p.m. EST or 3:30 p.m. EST.
There also has not been a broadcast network announced for who will cover Saturday's Week 10 contest against the Hoosiers.
There is a very strong possibility that the Spartans could be 5-3, riding high off back-to-back Big Ten victories, including a potential road win against Michigan this weekend. If that becomes reality, the Spartans have a legitimate chance to surprise the nation, trying to make it three straight wins.
The Hoosiers have been the biggest surprise in the conference and maybe the entire country. Finishing 3-9 a season ago, they have completely revived the program, starting 7-0 this season and absolutely body-bagging Nebraska last Saturday, 56-7.
First-year Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti is out for blood in 2024 and has set his sights on a College Football Playoff berth in his inaugural season as the Hoosiers head man. He was hired in November of last year after taking James Madison to an 11-2 record and their first-ever Bowl Game appearance.
Cignetti has led this Hoosier group to a 13th national ranking and is currently tied for first place in the Big Ten at 4-0 with newly No. 1 ranked Oregon. They also possess the highest average points per game in the entire nation (48.7 ppg), scoring 341 points in just seven games.
The Spartans will have their hands full with Cignetti and his group, but Hoosiers senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered a thumb injury in the win over Nebraska, not playing in the second half. Rourke is a sixth-year transfer from Ohio University, where he spent five seasons.
He will be expected to miss this week's matchup with Washington and could show a bit of rust entering Spartan Stadium in two weeks. The Hoosiers will likely still be ranked after this weekend and the Spartans will be hungry for a massive upset and maintaining the momentum.
