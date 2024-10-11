BREAKING: Spartans Dealt Massive Injury Blow
The Michigan State Spartans continue to suffer through injuries.
They have already lost multiple key players long-term, including a star defender in Dillon Tatum (out for the season). They lost interior offensive lineman Gavin Broscious as well. Now, they suffer another big loss.
On Friday, it was announced that tight end Michael Masunas would be out for the season after surgery on his shoulder. His mother, Annalisa, took to Facebook to make the announcement:
"Please keep Michael in your prayers, as he has surgery Friday at 7:30am ET on his shoulder. He started the first four games and was playing so well, but a game injury has sidelined him for the rest of this season. We love you, you've got this, and we we know you will be back soon! Go Green!"
Masunas had four receptions for 37 yards on the season. His longest reception was for 22 yards against Florida Atlantic in the season opener.
Last season, Masunas played in nine games as a special teams player, but he did play four snaps on offense. This season, he functioned as the third tight end in Brian Lindgren's offense alongside Jack Velling and Brennan Parachek.
The tight end position has a big role in this offense, as head coach Jonathan Smith likes his tight ends to play vertically downfield and be a key factor in the passing game. The workload will likely fall even more on Velling and Parachek, the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends in this offense.
Whoever the Spartans use to fill Masunas' role is unclear as of now.
