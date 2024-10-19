Can Michigan State's Offense Get on Track Against Iowa?
Michigan State returns to the field for the first time in a couple of weeks after taking a bye week.
The Spartans spent the time off resting their minds and bodies and preparing for their next opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams could significantly benefit from beating the other on Saturday.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked Michigan State’s matchup against the Hawkeyes in the “Explosive Offenses of the Week” category. He feels both teams can turn the scoring up at any given moment.
“I mentioned earlier that betting the team totals of Utah State's opponents has been an ATM in 2024, but you know what else has been? The over in Iowa games,” Fornelli said. “I know, it's a sentence that seemingly shouldn't make any sense, but the truth is the truth. Iowa has played six games this year and the over is 5-1 as those matchups are finishing an average of 7.58 points over the total.”
Fornelli noted that Iowa’s offense and Michigan State’s offense both have deficiencies that could negatively impact their scoring. Fornelli noted Iowa’s inability to pass the ball consistently and Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles turning the ball over and a mind-boggling rate as reasons why both teams could struggle. However, those same reasons could also make the game more interesting.
“Yet, here we are with Iowa playing another game with a total set in the low 40s,” Fornelli said. “Listen, the passing attack is still poor, but Kaleb Johnson and this Iowa rushing offense are ripping off chunk play after chunk play. It should continue against Michigan State. Also, Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles puts the football in dangerous spots far too often, which is a recipe for disaster against Iowa. The Hawkeyes could easily add points on defense here, too. The Pick: Over 40.5”
Michigan State has already pulled off one upset this season and will likely need at least one more if it hopes to make it to a bowl game. The Spartans have shown flashes of the progress made over the offseason but will need to play better over the second half of the season to ensure they do not waste what was a productive 3-0 start to the season.
