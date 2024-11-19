Can MSU Veteran Lead Team in Key Stat Again?
The Michigan State Spartans have had an interesting season, to say the least, but were unable to walk away with the victory against Illinois on Saturday. While the record is not where the team wants it, one player has seen the course of action for MSU since he was a freshman.
Cal Haladay, a fifth-year senior linebacker, has played football for Michigan State since 2021 and has brought production to his team for all four years. Haladay has the chance to lead the team in tackles for the third year in a row this season.
When Haladay began to see more time on the field in 2022, he brought much more production to where his coaches couldn't keep him off the field. Haladay led the Spartans in 2022 with 120 tackles, 42 of them being solo tackles, and had 1.5 sacks on the campaign. Kendell Brooks was second for MSU with 100.
His production did not stop there. the following season, Haladay again led his squad with 91 tackles. Of the 91 tackles, 41 were solo; he had one sack and even an interception. Behind Haladay in tackles for 2023 was Malik Spencer with 73.
Haladay currently sits second on the team in tackles behind senior linebacker Jordan Turner. Haladay has 49 tackles, while Turner has 57. With two games left for MSU against Purdue and Rutgers, Haladay still has a shot to chase down Turner's eight-sack lead.
Haladay has not been a part of a winning squad since MSU went 11-2 during the 2021-22 season. While the team has not had much success during his tenure, Haladay has proven himself as a dangerous linebacker in college football.
Haladay ranked second overall in 2022 in the Big Ten defensive statistics behind current Detroit Lion Jack Campbell, who finished with 125 for Iowa. In 2023, Haladay ranked 13th overall with his 91 tackles. He currently sits in 40th on the current season with his 49 tackles.
His production has taken a step back since his 2022 season, but Haladay remains a crucial part of this Spartan squad, which could translate over to any NFL team if they took a shot on him. Haladay and MSU will look to take down Purdue to notch their fifth win of the year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.