MSU Opponent Preview: Purdue Offense
Coming off an embarrassing loss, the Michigan State Spartans, now 4-6, are looking for bowl eligibility.
That begins with a game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night at Spartan Stadium. If there is any chance for Jonathan Smith and Michigan State to get back in the win column, it is against this Purdue team.
Purdue is 1-9 on the season and has lost all seven Big Ten games it has played. Coach Ryan Walters has struggled in his second season leading this program.
The Spartans are a two-touchdown favorite over the Boilermakers, their highest projection of the season since their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
What will Michigan State see offensively against the Boilermakers?
The Spartans will see an offense that ranks 122nd in total offense (318.6 yards per game), 120th in passing offense (181.1), 94th in rushing offense (137.5), and 130th in scoring offense (17.2 points per game). The Boilermakers rank near the bottom of every offensive category in college football.
Purdue is on a nine-game losing streak. They have lost every game since their season-opening victory against Indiana State. The Boilermakers have since lived at the bottom of the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator is Jason Simmons after Walters fired Graham Harrell earlier in the season. Simmons previously served as the Miami (OH) Redhawks' running backs coach, helping them improve running the football.
Simmons has done a nice job with the Boilermakers’ run game, as junior Devin Mockobee has had a solid year. Mockobee is one of the most underrated running backs in the Big Ten, as he has rushed 115 times for 652 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
No. 45 will certainly be the biggest focus for this Michigan State defense. His versatile skill set could cause problems for Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit.
The Boilermakers are quarterbacked by Hudson Card, an experienced Texas transfer who has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also thrown five interceptions.
Tight end Max Klare is the Boilermakers’ top receiving option. He has caught 39 passes for 566 yards and three touchdowns this season. After losing Deion Burks to Oklahoma in the transfer portal, Purdue’s passing offense has struggled.
Michigan State must also watch for Jahmal Edrine and Jaron Tibbs. The receiving duo has totaled four touchdowns on the season.
Purdue has been a bad team this season, but the Spartans should not underestimate their offensive potential.
Rossi’s Spartans must play an impressive game to force the Boilermakers into turnovers and give the offense short fields so Michigan State can score points and comfortably win the game.
