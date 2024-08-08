College Football Expert Has High Expectations for MSU WR Montorie Foster Jr.
Michigan State’s football program will undergo many changes this upcoming season. New coach Jonathan Smith has already started changing how things are done in East Lansing. However, Michigan State does have multiple players returning this upcoming season who have the potential to not only be significant contributors for Michigan State but maybe even amongst the best at their respective positions in the Big Ten.
With the start of the season just weeks away, preseason watchlists and expectations have Justin Thind of 247Sports is projecting one Spartans wide receiver to have a big season in 2024. Montorie Foster Jr. was one of the best players on Michigan State’s offense last season. Last season, Foster led Michigan State in receiving yards. The Lakewood, Ohio native was arguably Michigan State’s most dependable receiving option last season. He registered Foster 576 receiving yards on 43 receptions last season. He also had three touchdowns.
Justin Thind of 247Sports believes Foster Jr. is primed for another successful season in East Lansing.
“I think Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. is going under the radar in terms of offseason hype this summer,” Thind said.
Although Foster Jr. had a productive season, he suffered from a lack of quality play at quarterback last season. That is expected to change this upcoming season with the arrival of quarterback Aiden Chiles and a new offensive scheme. Foster Jr. should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the significant changes implemented on Michigan State’s offense and team.
“Despite being MSU’s leading receiver in 2023, I think his ceiling is still much higher,” Thind said. “He had shaky QB play, bland play-calling, and no TE to take the pressure off him. Still reeled in almost 600 yards (& could’ve had more if not for the drops he must clean up). He’s the type of separation-creating route runner that I think the new staff can scheme open and really have success with. Fresh off a number change, most importantly.”
There are high hopes for Michigan State’s football team to make improvements this offseason, as they have addressed many of the issues that plagued the team last season from a coaching and roster standpoint.
