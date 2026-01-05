Michigan State Adds Experienced Big Ten Linebacker from Portal

The moves in the portal are continuing for Michigan State.

MSU is adding Auburn transfer linebacker Caleb Wheatland, according to multiple reports. Wheatland spent the last year at Auburn, but nearly all of his playing experience came from his previous school, Maryland. Wheatland has made 101 career tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Oct 14, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) cuts by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) for a first down during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Wheatland, who visited East Lansing on Saturday , has the chance to serve a significant role on the Spartans' defense next year for his final year of eligibility. Michigan State's linebackers corps retained star linebacker Jordan Hall , and MSU also hired program legend Max Bullough to be the unit's new position coach.

This is the fifth known transfer portal addition of the cycle for Michigan State thus far, but the final number will be much, much higher than that. Pat Fitzgerald's X activity indicates that the portal class is already at eight.

More on Wheatland

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Currently, On3 ranks Wheatland 853rd overall in the transfer portal, which slots him 77th among linebackers.

Adding Wheatland to the fold should provide a boost to Michigan State's pass rush that has underachieved in recent years. He led Maryland with 4.0 sacks during the 2024 season as a full-time starter and was second in TFLs (7.0). Wheatland transferred to Auburn last offseason, but only appeared in three games to preserve his redshirt year.

As a recruit from Chantilly, Va., Wheatland finished as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, ranked 994th overall on the 247Sports Composite and 91st among linebackers. He chose the Terrapins over offers from several Group of Five programs.

This is still just the beginning of what will be a very active transfer portal year for Michigan State. More than 40 players departed the program via the portal, and a similar number will replace that lost production. The transfer portal is officially open until Jan. 16, but commitments can continue after it closes --- that's just the deadline for players to leave their current school.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (5) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to the media following his formal introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU adding Caleb Wheatland when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW