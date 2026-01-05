Highly Productive Transfer Portal RB from UConn to Visit MSU

Michigan State is on the lookout for some running backs it can feature in its backfield next fall.

The Spartans are set to get a big name from the portal on campus Monday, as UConn running back transfer Cam Edwards will be visiting MSU. He just reportedly completed a visit with Louisville on Sunday as well.

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Edwards is one of the most productive backs Michigan State could get in the portal. He's totaled 2,690 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground across his four total years with the Huskies (one redshirt year), along with 467 receiving yards and four more scores through the air. Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining.

What may help is that the very first of the Spartans' portal pickups is one of Edwards' teammates. MSU added left tackle Ben Murawski to the fold on Sunday. He graded out on Pro Football Focus as the third-best run blocker in the FBS among offensive tackles.

More on Edwards, MSU RB Targets

Oct 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One green flag for Edwards is that he improved every single year. He finished up his 13-game 2025 campaign with 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and an additional 187 yards and another score through the air. Edwards is 15th nationally for total rushing yardage and ranks 23rd on a per-carry basis (5.90 YPC).

On3 currently places Edwards at the 347th overall transfer portal prospect this cycle. He ranks 37th among running backs. The fact that he only has one year of eligibility probably made his ranking slide a bit, but personally, there probably are not 346 players or 36 running backs in the portal better than this guy.

Edwards was not playing a super weak schedule at UConn, either. The Huskies are an independent currently, and they faced ACC teams Syracuse, Boston College, and Duke (the ACC champion) during the 2025 regular season. UConn went 2-1 against those teams, the loss being to Syracuse in overtime, with Edwards totaling 121, 68, and 93 scrimmage yards during those games, respectively.

There are also some other running backs the Spartans are giving looks to. Michigan State is set to host two other running backs on Tuesday: Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish and UC Davis transfer Carter Vargas. Both of them have three years of eligibility remaining. Parrish had 779 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns this year. Vargas had 622 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games at the FCS level.

Connecticut's Cam Edwards carries the ball, defended by North Carolina's Tyrane Stewart during the third annual Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. USA TODAY NETWORK | Jason Snow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

