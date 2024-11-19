Could Former Michigan State Star Be Traded In Shocking Move?
Times are currently tough for former Michigan State Spartans star Kirk Cousins.
Now in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins and Co. got off to a good start, going 6-3 over their first nine games.
Much of that was due to a few monster performances from Cousins, like when he threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns during the Falcons' overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3.
But all of a sudden, things have gotten more difficult for Cousins and Atlanta.
The Falcons have lost their last two games, and Cousins failed to throw a touchdown pass in either contest.
As a result, some are wondering if Atlanta could potentially trade Cousins in the offseason if things continue going south. Remember: the Falcons also selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft last April.
So, if Atlanta does ultimately decide to place Cousins on the trade block, where could he go?
Well, Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post has offered an interesting potential destination: the New York Giants.
The Giants just benched Daniel Jones, meaning they will obviously be looking for a new quarterback in the spring. While they will most likely find one via the draft, there is also the chance they explore the trade market.
"Maybe it’s a pipe dream. But the Giants’ regime could be under win-now pressure," Dunleavy wrote. "Cousins has 2024 No. 8 overall draft pick Michael Penix Jr. breathing down his neck. The Falcons would have a $60 million dead salary-cap charge and Cousins has a no-trade clause."
Calling it "a pipe dream" is probably the best way to put it.
It seems highly doubtful that New York would pursue the 36-year-old Cousins when it seems blatantly obvious that the team is in need of a reset.
While fixing the quarterback position should be Mission No. 1 for the Giants during the offseason, Big Blue has more issues afoot, and adding a signal-caller closing in on retirement would not be the most efficient use of resources.
Cousins could very well be a trade candidate in March, but the chances of New York representing an actual landing spot for him seem slim to none.
