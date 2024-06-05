Could Michigan State Football Upset Maryland on the Road?
Michigan State has already experienced its fair share of surprises and curveballs in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first few months on the job. Players it expected to return have not only left the program but also left en masse, leaving an already rebuilding Michigan State team even further in a hole.
However, Coach Smith turned that around relatively quickly by using the transfer portal to the Spartans' advantage and selling talented recruits nationwide on the idea of helping rebuild a once-proud football program. Smith and Michigan State immediately went from arguably the college football program that was negatively impacted the most by the transfer portal to a team that was able to add talent over the last few weeks.
As Smith and the Spartans begin looking to the immediate future, much has been made about the expectation of a disappointing season under Smith in his first season. However, it must be noted that most coaches put in the position Smith is in are given the first couple of seasons to get their recruits in. Smith will undoubtedly be given ample time to make the changes he feels necessary to turn the program around.
Few teams in the Big Ten have had as much roster movement as Michigan State. While it is technically another hurdle Smith and his coaching staff have had to overcome this offseason, it could also be a positive in the long run. If Smith successfully installs his offense and the rest of the team develops nicely, the Spartans could win a game or two they weren’t expecting to win.
Early in the season, many upsets happen, as teams are still working out the issues. Michigan State plays Maryland the second week of the season on the road. It will likely be underdogs heading into the game, and rightfully so. However, the fact that the Spartans had so many additions and subtractions on their roster means there is little to no film for opposing teams to watch while they prepare for them.
While Maryland will likely be favored, the team that is favored to win often loses in college football. If Michigan State can win its game against Maryland, the season could go better than some think.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.