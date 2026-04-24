Breaking Down What Anton Bonke Provides for MSU as Transfer

That long-awaited transfer portal move happened on Wednesday.

Michigan State now has its center for the 2026-27 season from the transfer portal, landing Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke . He averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this past winter for the 49ers and is ranked 13th among all transfer portal centers, per On3 .

Fast Facts on Bonke

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Standing at 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Bonke is going to be the biggest player to suit up for MSU in years. He'll be a senior next season, but he may have two years of eligibility left. Bonke's freshman season was at the JUCO level for Eastern Arizona College. Those seasons sometimes haven't counted against an athlete's, since they weren't playing under the purview of the NCAA. That's how Trey Fort was eligible to play for the Spartans in 2025-26.

In addition, the NCAA is considering just giving everybody five years of eligibility, anyway. That could make things a bit of a mess in college sports this offseason, but for Michigan State, it would give Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler an opportunity to return to East Lansing.

Bonke, who only started playing basketball when he was 16, moved on to Providence after his junior college season. He never played regularly for the Friars, appearing in only 16 games and playing 105 total minutes. That's why he moved himself down a peg and transferred to the mid-major level at Charlotte.

The fact that Bonke started playing basketball later in his life than most is why that unproductive year at Providence is a bit of a limited concern. He's from Vanuatu, whose men's national basketball team is ranked dead last in the world (160 out of 160) on FIBA's rankings . Basketball is still a new thing for him, but that means the year-over-year improvement is going to be greater than most.

Bonke's Game

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Again, size is the big thing (literally) Bonke is providing here. MSU and Tom Izzo don't usually go for the tree trunk standing north of seven feet tall, but Bonke has shown enough skill during his playing career that there is a real fit within the Spartans' system.

Conditioning is always a concern when you deal with players this tall and big. Bonke averaged 29.4 minutes per game across Charlotte's last 10 games this season, showing he can stay on the court for extended periods of time. There still will be an adjustment period, though, as the 49ers did have one of the slowest paces in America this season (349th out of 365 on KenPom).

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) dribbles as Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) defends during the first half at the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Something that can become big in the future is Bonke's three-point shot. He only took about one attempt per game at Charlotte this season, but he made it at a 34.2% clip (13-for-38). His form also looks pretty good for a 7-foot-2 guy who has only been playing hoops for about five years.

If Bonke can keep making threes at that rate and take one or two deep shots per game, that can open up the spacing a ton for Jeremy Fears Jr. and Michigan State's offense. His 65.3% mark at the free-throw line can be improved upon, but it's acceptable enough for someone so tall.

Dec 20, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots over Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The pick-and-roll action is where Bonke will thrive on offense. Just like how Cooper caught a lob or two from Fears while running to the rim per game, I think Bonke can do just the same. The catch radius is already plenty big at his height, but he is also more athletic than a fair amount of 7-foot-2 guys out there. You won't want him switched onto opposing point guards, but he isn't a giraffe just figuring out how to move his body around.

Reboudng, of course, won't be a concern here. You'd expect someone of Bonke's size and stature to clean up the glass, and that's what he's best at, really. His total rebound percentage of 19.6% ranked 13th in the entire country. MSU's leader this season was Kohler at 19.1%.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Those are some of the reasons why I thought Bonke provides a comfortable floor and a pretty high ceiling at the five spot this season. The height, the shooting, the rim protection, and the rebounding are all things that should translate into the Big Ten.

It's a matter on if Bonke can be physical enough to play those longer stretches in a more fast-paced offense against better, more athletic competition. With how much he's grown through three years of college hoops, I think he's able to make a successful leap and be a plus player.

Nov 9, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) warms up before a game against the Stonehill Skyhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images