Top Michigan Prospect Makes MSU First Stop

Pat Fitzgerald has built a solid foundation in the 2027 recruiting class, holding five commitments and ranking 46th by Rivals and 39th by 247Sports. The class is anchored by in-state offensive tackle Jack Carlson, the highest-rated commit on both platforms, and features a geographically concentrated group with two prospects from Michigan and two from Ohio. Keeping talent close to home has been a stated priority for Fitzgerald in his first full recruiting cycle.

Now, one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 class is set to make Michigan State his first official visit stop. That distinction matters. Being first in a visit sequence gives a program the opportunity to set the standard against which every subsequent school is measured, and Fitzgerald and his staff will have every incentive to make the most of it.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Smith's Official Visit Schedule

Smith's official visit tour is now set. He will visit Michigan State on May 29, Missouri on June 6, Kentucky on June 12, and finish with in-state rival Michigan on June 19. The sequencing puts the Spartans at the front of the line and Michigan at the back, which sets up a direct closing battle between the two in-state programs at the end of the process.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, slaps hands with NiJhay Burt during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is rated a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, checking in at 245th overall, 22nd among edge rushers nationally, and seventh among all prospects in the state of Michigan. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he has the frame to fit multiple defensive schemes at the collegiate level, and his production in 2024 backed up the recruiting profile.

Smith recorded 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery, a stat line that reflects both his motor and his playmaking instincts. His athleticism extends beyond football, as he is a starting forward on Farmington Hills' basketball team.

What Smith Would Mean for the 2027 Class

Farmington's Myle Smith rushes the passer during an Oakland Activities Association-Blue football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has prioritized building through the trenches in the 2027 class. The top three commits, offensive tackle Jack Carlson, defensive tackle Ohimai Ozolua , and offensive guard Grant Adolff, all reflect that philosophy. Five of the six current commits are from the Midwest, with one coming from New Jersey, underscoring the program's regional recruiting focus.

Smith would add a dimension that the class currently lacks. He would be the first four-star commit in the 2027 cycle and the first edge rusher in the class. Both of those distinctions carry real weight. Michigan State struggled to generate consistent pressure off the edge last season, and if that problem persists into next year, the need for a long-term answer at the position becomes even more pressing.

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith has the athleticism and production to compete for playing time early, and if his development continues at its current pace, he could push for a starting role during his freshman season.