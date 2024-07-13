Darqueze Dennard on Being Named MSU Athletics HOF Class of 2024 Inductee
Darqueze Dennard's legacy as a Michigan State Spartan will officially be cemented in Spartan Athletics history when he is inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in September.
Michigan State Athletics recently announced Dennard as one of six Spartan athletes who will be inducted as part of the class of 2024 this fall.
Dennard discussed the honor when he joined "The Drive with Jack" on Friday.
"[It] surprised me [to get the call from Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller]," Dennard said. "I'm still, honestly, still processing this. For me, I feel like I just left Michigan State. So, it's definitely surreal, it's crazy, it's a blessing, for sure. Super grateful."
Dennard was a staple of one of the best Michigan State defenses of all time.
"I think it kind of goes down back to me just winning the individual awards in the Rose Bowl year," Dennard said. "It's really a team effort. I kind of just got the shine, got the glory, kind of like the same way now. It was a really good defense, really good team, really good coaches. So ... I feel like, looking back at it now ... we don't really realize the impact that we left on the school and we left on the football era. So, me being able to get in it, obviously, it's my name, but it's definitely that defense, that Spartan defense from 2013. That team was special."
Dennard was one of the greatest defensive back in Michigan State football history. The four-year Spartan was an consensus All-American in his final year with the program. He was named college football's Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's best defensive back.
Dennard was part of three 11-plus-win seasons, including a 13-1 finish in the 2013 season when Michigan State defeated Stanford in the Rose Bowl.
Following his time with the Spartans, Dennard was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Michigan State Athletics will also be inducting the 1965 and 1966 national title teams, the first teams to ever be inducted into its Hall of Fame.
