Defensive Breakout Candidates for MSU in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans looked vastly improved on defense in 2024.
MSU improved in every major defensive statistic last season, a large testament to Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi's work with this group. Despite multiple injuries to important players on that side of the ball, Rossi still had them playing at a high level.
Jonathan Smith and Rossi have hit the transfer portal and the high school recruiting circuit hard to find talent that fits the Spartans’ identity. While they have brought in many talented players from elsewhere, they have players ready to break out in-house.
Who are those players? Let’s identify three Spartans who could burst onto the scene and make some noise in 2025.
Defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler - While he did not play much in 2024, Beeler could surprise along the defensive line in 2025.
Beeler only appeared in one game in his freshman campaign, making just one tackle. However, he earned rave reviews throughout fall camp and looks to be a player the Spartans develop into a regular contributor in the future.
That could begin next season. The 6-foot-2, 283-pound Beeler was not highly rated coming out of Simeon High School in Chicago, but many scouts and analysts liked his potential. He could begin to reach that potential in the upcoming season.
Defensive back Justin Denson Jr. - One of the strongest holdovers from the 2024 recruiting class, Denson’s loyalty was rewarded in 2024.
Denson totaled 13 tackles in eight games last season, appearing in four straight games to finish the season. MSU was ravaged by injuries, so Denson saw lots of playing time and held his own. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one reception for nine yards in coverage.
Denson can play safety and cornerback for the Spartans, and that versatility should be on greater display in 2025.
Linebacker Semaj Bridgeman - The Michigan transfer saw action in just two games in 2024 and did not record any stats, but his talent is evident.
The former four-star prospect from Philadelphia is a supreme athlete with good size for the position. MSU has experienced linebackers in front of Bridgeman, but he should rotate in often.
Bridgeman has a chance to break out in those limited snaps and earn more as the season progresses. The Spartans could be better for it if that happens.
