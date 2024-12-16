Smith's Young Spartans Should See More Action in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans fell short of a bowl game in 2024, so they now prepare for the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith and his staff are working hard in the transfer portal, looking to add more talent in hopes of playing postseason football next season.
While Smith certainly wants to add immediate contributors through the portal, he could look at the players already on the roster for production.
When Smith took the job and left Oregon State, he brought over several players and high school commits, including major contributors like quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling.
However, many others did not see the field much, if at all. Those players could be in for bigger roles in 2025.
One player who could see the field more is offensive lineman Rustin Young. The former four-star prospect saw limited action in his freshman season, only appearing briefly in the Ohio State game.
Young is supremely talented and athletic, and MSU could have spots available along the offensive line. He still needs to bulk up his frame, but once he adds weight and muscle, he could be a big-time contributor to a position group that desperately needs it.
Defensive end Kekai Burnett could also be in for a bigger role in 2025. The three-star prospect from Hawaii only appeared in the Prairie View A&M game in 2024 and did not record any stats.
Burnett also has an impressive physical profile, but the staff must develop him before he is ready to see significant action. Expect Burnett’s snaps to increase in 2025 as experienced defensive ends depart the program.
The first player to de-commit from Oregon State and join Smith in East Lansing was defensive back Andrew Brinson IV. Brinson saw action in five games this season, recording a tackle against Ohio State.
MSU has pursued defensive backs in the transfer portal, but Brinson could break through as someone familiar to the staff. He has an impressive physical profile with great athleticism.
Players like offensive lineman Payton Stewart and tight end Wyatt Hook could also see the field more often, as Smith brought them over from Oregon State.
Smith and his staff are hard at work pursuing players in the portal, but they could look to their own players for increased contributions.
