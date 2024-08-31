Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said Following Week 1 Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is 1-0 as the Spartans head coach. Regardless of how it looked, he can say that.
There were highs and lows in Michigan State's 16-10 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday, but the Spartans know what they need to fix, which is all you can ask from a new regime going into just its second game.
Coach Smith addressed the media following the win.
You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's presser:
Q: After all this build-up, what's the feeling getting your first win at home Game 1?
Smith: "Well, yeah, obviously, you try to win the game, and we got that done. So pleased with that. I do think the crowd was awesome. It actually impacts the game. I look at this defensively, some of those stops -- third down, fourth down -- the crowd noise, the energy into it. So really appreciate everyone coming out and helping us there. Game 1, you're going to learn a lot about your team. And we've got a lot to work on. What I did learn and was pleased with is that there's a response from this group we were going to play all four quarters to win the game in the fourth quarter. And we were able to do that. But again, it's Game 1, we got a lot to learn/now work to clean up. You look at this offensively, obviously some things that we want to do a whole lot better -- first, taking care of the ball. I mean, we got three opportunities really in the red zone, that we turn the thing over, don't get a fourth-down conversion. We're feeling quite a bit different [if they go the other way]. That's 21 points. I want to say, too, I'll give some credit to FAU. I thought those guys played really hard. That defense contested, especially on the back end. The quarterback played with great effort. He was a challenge back there. And so, there was two teams playing really hard, that we came out on top."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.