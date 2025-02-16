EXCLUSIVE: How 2026 MSU Commit Will Translate at College Level
2026 athlete Joey Caudill is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. The Lexington High School (Ohio) star is committed to Michigan State and will move to tight end at the college level; right now, he plays quarterback and linebacker, both of which he has played since his sophomore season.
Caudill plays the latter position well enough to have gotten offers from Purdue and Kentucky to play linebacker.
Still, no tight end.
That won't change for his senior season -- not with the commitment or Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak's presence. I spoke with Caudill, who told me he is privately working on the transition this offseason.
"I think, obviously, getting stronger and faster are the main two things," he said. "But I think working on my route running and blocking is always going to help me. It's never gonna hurt me to do that and I think those two things could really help me."
As for tight end training, Caudill said that Wozniak has given him "a little bit" of homework for his preparation to play tight end in the Big Ten.
"But I've been doing it on my own with my coaching staff here at Lexington a lot," he said. "So, he knows I'm getting work in."
Caudill has received comparisons to Penn State's star tight end, Tyler Warren, who is soon to be a likely first-round draft choice in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Caudill's quarterback and linebacker experience give him a leg up on most recruits in the football IQ and instincts department, as he is able to see the game from both sides of the ball, feel the game like a quarterback and react like a Mike linebacker.
The future Spartan tight end runs track and plays basketball, highlighting a stellar conditioning regimen that runs year-round. Football coaches love to see participation in basketball -- conditioning, footwork, lateral movement and getting up and down. All huge.
As a track man, Caudill has the function of running down pat from a mechanics standpoint. He runs the 200-meter, the 100-meter, and the 4x2 relay; speed won't be an issue for Caudill. He already runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and that will likely be trimmed with a single college spring ball cycle.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.