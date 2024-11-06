EXCLUSIVE: How Elite RB Target Fits MSU's Prototype
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has been one of the foremost recruiters on the trail for the Spartans. He wants tough, physical running backs.
The Bhonapha prototype:
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Bhonapha also wants to see the intangibles.
"I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
2027 running back Jance Henry has all of those traits, with a strong, compact frame at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. Bhonapha wants Henry, bad. He is the Spartans' top priority in the 2027 class, if not one of them.
The pitch for Michigan State isn't hard, especially considering their history with talented running backs like Le'Veon Bell and Kenneth Walker III.
"When you think of Michigan State's running backs, you think of the best," he said. "You think of Le'Veon Bell and guys like that. So when a coach whose been around that type of atmosphere tells you that you're one of his guys, that definitely makes you wanna work harder. Because, you know, you see the caliber of running backs that they're putting out, so it makes you think that you could potentially be at that top level."
The Spartans just hosted Henry. Henry said he and Bhonapha are close. That relationship, and Bhonapha's preferences for a running back, could be the key to landing Henry.
"You know, as a coach, [Bhonapha] tells me what I need to work on, and I really like that," Henry said. "So me and KB have had a great relationship, honestly. ... These other coaches, they like all the running backs that do spin moves, hurdle somebody -- he's just strict about it. He wants you running straight downhill, be physical, and that's the type of running back I am. So when it comes to Michigan State, that's why they're at the top of my board."
