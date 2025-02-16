EXCLUSIVE: MSU ATH Joey Caudill Sounds Off on Fellow Commits
Michigan State landed its first 2026 commit in Ohio athlete Joey Caudill. Soon to follow the No. 65 athlete in the class (per 247Sports) was quarterback Kayd Coffman and tight end Eddie Whiting.
The trio committed to the Spartans far sooner than anyone from the previous cycle had; that alone marks a departure from the Year 1 struggles to build a pipeline. Head coach Jonathan Smith and Co.'s hard work to build connections for this class in particular is paying off.
I spoke with Caudill, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder who will play tight end at the college level, and he told me that he and his fellow commits are already connecting.
Caudill said that Coffman was an "ultra competitor."
"You can tell when you're talking to him," Caudill said. "I know he's got it when you talk to him and you talk about football with him. You can just tell."
Coffman, a high three-star Michigan prospect (East Kentwood), drew praise from many to this point for his intangibles and playmaking ability.
"Coffman's junior year was very impressive," 247Sports' Allen Trieu wrote. "247Sports saw him live in a game, at MSU's camp and then at some off-season showcases since the end of his junior season. He also drew rave reviews at the Sound Mind, Sound Body 7-on-7 event in the summer. In recent winter throwing sessions (which 247 attended), he has thrown exceptionally well. The ball comes out of his hand with zip and velocity. He looks good physically, he has added weight room strength and that shows up with how the ball is coming out. His timing is excellent. We noted that in the game this year how he was hitting receivers out of their breaks and we keep seeing that now with routes on air."
Whiting is a four-star tight end and a hot name on the recruiting trail. The two will help foster a healthy tight end room in East Lansing as high-ceiling prospects.
"Eddie and me are like-minded," Caudill said. "I feel like we both bring that physicality to football, but we also have the versatile side and I think me and Eddie are gonna be a good duo."
