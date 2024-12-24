EXCLUSIVE: Recent Spartans TE Offer Talks Massive Transformation
2026 tight end Luke Sorenson is just 16 years old -- he should be in the 2027 class if anything. However, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound recruit is nonetheless the No. 53 tight end in his class and he has received offers from numerous Division I schools, such as Michigan State.
The Spartans recently offered Sorenson, who is a teammate of quarterback signee Leo Hannan at Servite High School in California. This season was only Sorenson's second in high school and his first at the tight end position, having made the transition from offensive line at 190 pounds because of an injury.
He garnered his first offer in June and hasn't looked back. There is a lot to like about Sorenson, who is a destroyer when it comes to blocking and continues to hone his playmaking skills as a pass catcher. His transformation within an offseason and season, both size and skill-wise, was the culmination of hard work.
"People see all the hype, they don't see the work that's being put in on the side," Sorenson told me. "You know, there's a lot of nights where I'm lifting twice a day and running routes. I'm eating 5,000 calories just to put weight on. I put on 40 pounds this offseason, I'm at 240."
The key to Sorenson's high-impact regimen? His mother, Daniella, was an athletic trainer at USC, he told me. It played a big role.
"I work a lot in the weight room," he said. "One of the biggest attributes is being strong in football. And so after going from 190 pounds to 240 pounds, you wanna make sure your speed isn't lost. I ran a 4.6 (40-yard dash) at 230 pounds so I was able to keep my speed. That was my biggest thing. It's a lot of work and repetition.
"You have to eat right. A lot of people think you can just eat a bunch of junk or eat bad food, but I credit it to my mom's cooking. It's amazing. She definitely helped me put on some good weight, some good, clean weight. ... She was able to understand that, hey, you can't be eating this bad stuff that's going into your body. You got to eat good food, whole food, and that's how you're going to gain the good weight you need."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
