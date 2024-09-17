EXCLUSIVE: What Stands Out to Elite OL Target About MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans are a young program again. That is, they have a new head coach in Jonathan Smith. This new vision, direction, and outlook -- all of it is new. Young. It is easy to be carried away with wins and losses, dominance and sloppiness. But it should be kept in mind the state of the program.
Smith's rebuild will be slow and steady. So far, the Spartans are 3-0, scoring a key upset over Maryland. However, the toughest part of their schedule begins this week against a tough Boston College team that kept it close to a Top 10-ranked Missouri squad.
This team will not win the conference championship nor make the expanded playoff in Year 1. It is a season of implementation and rejuvenation. But any sort of progress after the Mel Tucker debacle is a big step.
2026 in-state offensive lineman Drew Nichols, of Davison, told me as much when I spoke with him Monday. Nichols was recruited by the previous regime. He told me he already "has seen improvements from this year and last year."
"Last year, it was a rough year, but this year, I mean, they're putting up points," Nichols said. "It's obviously a new team, it's going to take a little bit of time, it happens everywhere. But just seeing the different schemes they're running, what they are bringing over from Oregon State, stuff like that. I think it's really cool."
Nichols' perspective on the Spartans' current situation could be very prosperous for the both up. Understanding that it takes a process to implement early is a forgotten piece of information among a lot of recruits.
Most importantly for the Spartans, they are building something attractive to recruits. A world-class coaching staff can separate the Spartans from the pretenders.
Nichols is the No. 17 interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 class. He is a four-star, and if the Spartans can secure a commitment from Nichols, it would be a huge step for Smith's lofty recruiting goal. It expands beyond a rebuild, young or old program.
It would exhibit what many already to know as prolific recruiting ability.
