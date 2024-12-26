EXCLUSIVE: Why 2026 MSU Target Sorenson Is Exciting
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith made it clear on early signing day -- the Spartans will follow their own evaluations and offer the right players they feel can facilitate a strong culture and future success.
They aren't afraid to pull the trigger on a recruit with no offers, or one with a limited sample size in film. For instance, Orchard Lake St. Mary's tight end Jayden Savoury only had one season of serious high school football under his belt when the Spartans offered.
2026 Servite tight end Luke Sorenson is one of those players that many have overlooked thus far but could end up being a true gem wherever he goes. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end runs a 4.6 (40-yard dash), and despite just under a season and a half at the tight end position, he received an offer from the Spartans.
While the route-running is coming along, Sorenson has been honing it with teammate and Spartans signee Leo Hannan, his wrestling background has made him a dangerous weapon in another aspect of the position.
"One thing that I know I can always do is block," Sorenson said. "I've always been able to use my leverage well and I have good contact balance. So I knew how to run block, that wasn't an issue for me and I knew that a lot of tight ends now are kinda like big wide receivers -- I want to change that, I want to be known as that guy who will run block and tear up your defense and then go out there in the pass game and do my stuff."
Sorenson's work ethic helped him put on 40 pounds to go from around 190 to 240 between his sophomore and junior seasons. The kicker? Sorenson is young for his 2026 class standing -- he just turned 16 years old.
Already 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, with 4.6 speed and the love for blocking and ability to do it well at the line or downfield at the point of attack. His toughness and leverage, which can only come from a wrestler's background, is a huge plus, too.
He is the No. 53 tight end in the 2026 class, but it will not be shocking if he gets an exponential bump in the recruiting rankings and becomes a high-grade three-star or even a four-star. There is a lot to like about Sorenson as a prospect.
