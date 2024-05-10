Recruiting Analyst Recognizes Michigan State QB Commit Leo Hannan
As Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith struggle in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, there is some good news for the Spartans. They have secured some talented players who can help them in the future.
Such is the case with quarterback Leo Hannan, who has gained even more attention after a productive showing at a recent recruiting event.
Hannan recently competed at the Las Vegas Regional Elite 11 event. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins listed Hannan as one of the top performers at the event after the Spartan commit had an impressive showing. Hannan is a three-star athlete in the 2025 recruiting class.
“He threw with really nice touch, especially on some of the deeper throws, and has a nice all-around feel for the position,” Biggins said about Hannan after the event.
According to 247Sports, Hannan is the 22nd-best quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. He committed to Michigan State over Washington, Colorado, Virginia, Minnesota, Pitt, Arizona, Minnesota, BYU, Illinois and Arkansas. Hannan could be a pivotal piece in the turnaround MSU hopes is on the way.
After working with Aidan Chiles and Hannan, Sam Fisher, the founder of the Throw To Win quarterback development program, told On3 Sports back in February that Hannan is ready for the next level.
“Leo checks off most boxes,” Fisher said. “The guy is 6-foot-4, 210-pounds. He runs really well. He throws a really good ball. What I love the most about Leo is his competitive nature. He loves to compete and is one of those guys who hates losing.
“He really likes to win and always gets after it. Leo doesn’t take reps off. He is always trying to get better and he’s the type of kid, with a 4.7 GPA, where football is going to take him a long way, but he would be successful without football. I think he will have an incredible career as a quarterback, but he will be a successful person at the end of the day, no matter what.”
The Spartans are likely set with Chiles under center, but between injuries and the transfer portal, anything can happen in college football, and it's in MSU's best interest to have another talented quarterback like Hannan waiting in the wings.
