Former Michigan State Football Transfer Commit to Play in Big Ten After All
One of Michigan State football's Big Ten foes picked up a big-time transfer commit on Friday, one who had originally committed to the Spartans.
Brandon Lane, if you remember, had committed to Michigan State almost exactly a month ago. The former Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle then decommitted from Michigan State earlier this month.
Just four days ago, Lane announced he would be joining Louisville. On Friday, however, Wisconsin football announced on social media that it has signed the transfer defensive lineman.
In just the matter of a month, Lane committed to three different schools.
Lane spent the last two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, where he played a total of 18 games. He recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery last season.
Lane's commitment to Michigan State last month was a bright point for the Spartan football program, which had previously lost defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr.
Now, Spartan fans have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Michigan State has since landed defensive tackles Ben Roberts from Oregon, Jalen Satchell from Old Dominion, Ru'Quan Buckley from Nebraska and rush end Tyler Gillison from Cincinnati.
The Spartans have climbed back from their setback of transfer portal losses. As of 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday, they ranked 12th in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. Michigan State has 24 commits from the portal.
The Spartans won't get to face Lane and the Badgers in the 2024 regular season. Michigan State has not gone head-to-head against Wisconsin since 2022.
