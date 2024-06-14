BREAKING: MIchigan State Football Lands 3-Star WR Charles Taplin From Texas
Michigan State has added another commit to its class of 2025.
On Friday, class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Michigan State.
Taplin is a 6-foot-2, 160-pound wide receiver from Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas. The Spartans offered Taplin in May, and he had his official visit to Michigan State on Jun. 7. Taplin was recruited by Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
The prospect is ranked the No. 154 class of 2025 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports and No. 141 wide receiver in his class.
Taplin chose Michigan State over Washington State, Tulsa and Arizona, among others.
According to 247Sports, Taplin recorded 265 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions for Red Oak last season.
Taplin also plays basketball and runs track. According to Athletic.net, he finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at the Texas 5A regionals with a time of 48.80 and was part of his team's 4x100 relay team that won silver at the Texas 5A state championships.
Our Michael France recently talked with Taplin about his official visit to East Lansing.
"What I am really looking for is, I'm going to be some place for the next three years of my life, so I gotta see if it's home, if I'm going to be taken care of," Taplin told France. "The other thing that stood out to me is Coach [Courtney] Hawkins, he knows what he's talking about. He took multiple people to the NFL, he's been to the NFL himself. [Michigan State] also runs a pro-style offense, so it could develop me, get me to the league."
Barring any change, Taplin has found his home.
