Former Michigan State OL Devontae Dobbs Transfers to Memphis

East Lansing, MI – Another former Michigan State football player has picked a new school.

Offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs is officially transferring to Memphis as he announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media.

"Thank you to all the coaches who have reached out for recruitment! At this time, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my educational and athletic career at the University of Memphis," he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, the former top-60 overall prospect from Belleville High School signed with Michigan State in 2019, appearing in four contests at left tackle with one start as a freshman before maintaining his redshirt.

However, under new head coach Mel Tucker, Dobbs didn't dress a single game for MSU in 2020.

When asked about him and Luke Campbell, a fifth-year senior who never played, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said, "Those guys are trying to work through some injuries and work through just getting improvement. I don't know if we'll see them this year, but hopefully, if we don't see them this year, then we'll definitely see some improvement and see them next year."

Even so, Dobbs joins redshirt linebacker Marcel Lewis as the second student-athlete to find a new university to call home.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1