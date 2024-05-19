Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Gets Second Straight Win With Michigan Panthers
Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has just picked up his second win for the Michigan Panthers in less than a week. Lewerke earned his first start last week when the Panthers faced off against the D.C. Defenders.
The former Spartan helped lead the Michigan Panthers to a 24-18 victory against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. This was the fourth straight win for the Panthers, who are now 6-2 on the year and clinched a spot in the USFL conference championship with their win against the Defenders last week.
Lewerke was 6-for-11, passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded zero interceptions and three rushes for 13 yards on Saturday. Brian split snaps with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins.
For the second straight week, Lewerke led a touchdown drive to open the game. He was 3-for-3 passing on the first drive and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hikutini. Lewerke wasn’t the only former Spartan on the field in Detroit on Saturday. His former teammate in East Lansing, former All-American defensive end Kenny Willekes, and former Spartan kicker Matt Coghlin play with Lewerke.
Coghlin holds the Michigan State record for career field goals made, suited up for the Showboats.
Lewerke was a three-year starter for the Spartans, who ranks first in program history with 9,548 yards of total offense while having thrown for 47 touchdowns and rushing for 10 touchdowns. Going undrafted in 2020, Brian signed with the Patriots and also spent time with the Giants. After being cut by the Giants, Lewerke would play for the Seattle Kraken before being fully signed by the Panthers last year.
Tom Brady was also in attendance at Ford Field to watch. The game was broadcast on Fox, which is the same network Brady will start his broadcasting career during the next NFL season.
