Former Michigan State QB Listed as Top Favorite to Win NFL MVP
Former Michigan State quarterback, Kirk Cousins is entering his 13th season in the NFL and will play on his third team in his career. Cousins had signed a four year contract this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is reportedly worth $180 million and includes a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed $90 million in 2024 and 2025, plus another $10 million in 2026.
During his sixth season with the Minnesota Vikings this past season, Cousins had his season unfortunately cut short after he tore his achilles in week eight against the Packers. That season the Vikings would end up going 7-10 and would miss the playoffs.
Cousins, at age 36, is now the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons and is looking to make a playoff push and contend for a superbowl championship.
According to the oddsmakers, Cousins has a +3500 chance to win the MVP award next season, and the Falcons have a +3000 chance to win the Superbowl next year. Cousins is ranked ahead of players like Christian McCaffery, Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and even CeeDee Lamb.
If Cousins were to win the division and contend for a superbowl, this would be the year to do it. The NFC South is a very weak division and the Falcons have a lot of young stars on the offensive side of the ball. Running Back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts are all superstar caliber players who weren't put in the best position last season because of poor quarterback play and poor coaching.
With Cousins under center this upcoming year, the Falcons shouldn't have trouble getting them the ball as Cousins had 2331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on 69.5% before he tore his achilles.
This season for Cousins should turn out great for him and the Falcons. Maybe they won't win the superbowl, or Cousins might not win MVP, but winning the NFC South and winning a playoff game is a good first step to building a true contender in the future.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.